BOSTON (CBS) – Church and Dwight Co., which produces the popular Vitafusion vitamin brands, has recalled some of its gummy products because they may contain metal.
In a post on the FDA website, the company says there have been two reports of customers finding “metallic mesh” in some of their gummy vitamins.
The vitamins were made between October 29 and November 3 last year and were sold online and in stores through April 9. As of April 22, the company says it is not aware of any consumer illnesses or injuries related to the mesh.
The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, Multi-Vites and Melatonin.
“Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately,” Church and Dwight Company wrote in a statement. “Please call our dedicated Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund.”