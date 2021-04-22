BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are going to be shorthanded again when they host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Really shorthanded.

The “Hospital Celtics” are back. When asked about the team’s current health situation following Wednesday’s practice, Brad Stevens started off with an “Oh man,” which is never a good sign. (You can see it in all of its glory in the video above.) It was a quick moment for the head coach to collect his thoughts — and there were a lot of them when it came to Boston’s health.

Here’s a rundown of who won’t be playing Thursday night, who may not play Thursday night, and who expects to play despite being on Wednesday’s injury report.

Jaylen Brown: Boston’s No. 2 leading scorer is doubtful with left shoulder bursitis. Brown suffered the injury during Monday night’s loss to Chicago.

Jayson Tatum: Boston’s leading scorer is questionable with a left ankle impingement, but he said Wednesday night that he’ll play against the Suns.

“I’m feeling fine. The ankle is feeling pretty good,” Tatum said Wednesday. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t play tomorrow.”

Kemba Walker: The point guard is questionable after missing Monday’s loss with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said that Walker was still feeling a bit under the weather on Wednesday.

Evan Fournier: He remains out due to health & safety protocols.

Rob Williams: The Celtics big man is out and will miss his fourth straight game with left knee soreness, which is becoming a bit of a concern. Stevens said that Williams “tried to do a little bit more” at Wednesday’s practice, but he will not play Thursday night.

Marcus Smart: He was at practice and was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, so Smart will be back Thursday after missing Monday’s loss with an illness.

The Celtics have 14 games remaining on the season. They have looked much better as of late, with Monday’s loss snapping a six-game win streak. Stevens is hoping that Fournier and Boston’s other walking wounded can return during the final stretch to help the team build some continuity ahead of the playoffs, but didn’t sound super confident that would happen anytime soon.

"We just haven't had that opportunity, and I know we're not unique in that. I know there's other teams that are dealing with that as well," Stevens said. "We're hopeful at some point here in the next 14 games we can have everybody on the roster available, but we're still not there."

The Suns come into Boston on the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Phoenix has won six of its last seven games and currently sits at the two-seed in the Western Conference at 42-16 on the season.