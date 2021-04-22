BOSTON (CBS) — There will be Cape Cod League baseball this summer. The Cape Cod Baseball League’s Executive Committee has approved an amended forty game schedule for 2021, the league announced Thursday.
The 2021 season will begin on June 20.
"Ensuring the health and safety of our fans and players is our number one priority. Amending the schedule to begin the season on June 20th is an important step towards that goal," the league said in a statement on Thursday. "We appreciate your support and look forward to a safe, exciting Cape Cod Baseball League season."
More details about the official 2021 schedule are in process and will be released soon. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape Cod Baseball League, which was founded in 1885, is considered one of the best summer leagues for MLB hopefuls. The best talent in the college game is spread out between 10 teams, located in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham and Yarmouth-Dennis. The league offers a family-friendly atmosphere for baseball fans throughout the summer.