WORCESTER (CBS) – A man who Worcester police say came towards officers while wearing body armor and claiming to have a rifle after making a bomb threat died in a shooting early Wednesday.
It started when the man called police from the Grafton Street area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“A 9-1-1 call was received by the Worcester Emergency Communications Department, from a man claiming that he had a bomb, an explosive device, a rifle, and that he was threatening to detonate the device,” Worcester District Attorney Joe Early, Jr. told reporters Wednesday morning.
Negotiations began and the SWAT team was brought in. Early said the man was also wearing body armor and carrying a backpack.
“There was a lengthy attempt to de-escalate the situation, at which point the man advanced toward the police officers. At that point, there was a shooting and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services,” the D.A. said.
The man’s name has not been released.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have video of the incident.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.