(MARE) – K’Lonie is a sweet girl of African-American descent who loves to be affectionate! K’Lonie enjoys listening to music and humming to the melody. She also likes having books read to her and playing on her iPad.

K’Lonie has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and is currently attending a day program where she is learning sign language. She is able to participate in her lessons and activities but requires supervision when doing activities on her own.

Legally freed for adoption, K’Lonie will thrive in an energetic and committed two-parent family that has natural supports in place. A family will also need to be strong educational advocates and comfortable accessing community services. K’Lonie has contact with some members of her birth family and an ideal family for K’Lonie will help her maintain these relationships.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.