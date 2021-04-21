BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready to learn a lot of new numbers in the NFL. Some of the more notable players in the league are now eligible to change their digits.

And they may soon be sporting a single digit on the front and back of their jersey, much like their days in college.

That’s because on Wednesday, NFL team owners approved a rule change that will allow players at a handful of positions to wear a much wider range of uniform numbers going forward. Here’s a quick rundown of what was approved:

– Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, fullbacks and H-backs can now wear any number between 1-49 and 80-89.

– Defensive backs can now wear any number between 1-49.

– Linebackers can now wear any number between 1-59 and 90-99.

– Offensive linemen can now wear any number between 50-79, while defensive linemen can pick between 50-79 and 90-99.

– Quarterbacks, kickers and punters remain in the 1-19 range for their jersey number.

Running backs used to be limited to numbers between 20-49, while receivers could only choose between 10-19 and 80-90. So expect to see a wide range of No. 1 receivers wearing that No. 1 going forward.

The college game is littered with players sporting a single digit, so that practice will likely be coming to the pros as well.