FALL RIVER (CBS) — The Fall River Police Department is explaining why a post critical of George Floyd was “inadvertently” shared on Facebook after the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday. Chauvin was found guilty of all charges in the 2020 death of Floyd that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.
According to The Herald News, the post shared from a pro-law enforcement account said "Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we'd be if George had done the same."
The department issued an apologetic statement on Facebook Wednesday. It did not say if the person who shared the post is a police officer.
"It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department's Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account. The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department," the department wrote. "We will continue our commitment toward transparency and building relationships with our community."
A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Legal experts say he could face decades behind bars.