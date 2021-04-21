Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.

NFL Approves Rule Change Allowing More Jersey Numbers For Certain PositionsNFL team owners approved a rule change that will allow players at a handful of positions to wear a much wider range of uniform numbers.

Julian Edelman Has No Regrets About Retirement; Reveals Favorite Play Of His CareerJulian Edelman called it a career last week, and he has no regrets about his decision to hang up his cleats.

Julian Edelman Announces New Gig As Inside The NFL Analyst, Plus A Jump Into Entertainment IndustryJulian Edelman announced his retirement from football a little over a week ago, but he isn't leaving the game entirely.

Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Mac Jones Or Trey Lance In First Round?We're just over a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and with the real draft so close, the mock drafts are flying fast and furious.