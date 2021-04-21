REVERE (CBS) – The City of Revere is trying to keep residents aware of its vaccination progress. Large thermometers will be posted all over the city to show how many people have their shots.
“What we’re trying to do is really bring the community together,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.READ MORE: Activists Hope Chauvin Verdict Leads to Reforms in Massachusetts
The initiative is called “Let’s Do This Revere.” The mayor says the goal is to have 70% of the city’s population vaccinated by July 4.
“We’ll continue to be focused on meeting people out in the community and vaccinating them where they are,” said Arrigo.
Seventy percent is considered herd immunity by some health experts.READ MORE: 'Never Thought I'd See It Again': $13,000 Flute Left In Boston Taxi Nearly A Decade Ago Returned To Owner
“You know, the latest data shows that about 49% of people in Massachusetts have received one vaccination and about 30% are fully vaccinated,” said UMass Memorial Medical Center Dr. Robert Klugman.
Klugman says it will still be a few months until we reach herd immunity, which is why COVID-19 safety protocols still need to be respected.
“People can certainly feel more at ease, but continue to use masks when appropriate, continue to distance when appropriate; don’t just think you have some superhuman immunity and you’re good to go because you could still get sick,” said Klugman.MORE NEWS: Taunton Woman On Mission To Spread Kindness, Honor Hero Husband
Monday everyone over the age of 16 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.