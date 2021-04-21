BOSTON (CBS) – A week ahead of his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden marked a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

“Today we hit 200 million shots… This is an American achievement, a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve,” the president said Wednesday.

President Biden also announced a tax credit, supporting employers who provide paid time off for their workers to get the vaccine.

Across the Commonwealth, 5.3 million doses have been administered, and more than two million Massachusetts neighbors are fully vaccinated. Now that everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine, many local parents are using this school vacation week to protect their families.

“Patrick and I are the last two in the family to get vaccinated. We’re going to a first communion in a few weeks – Outside of course. It’s very small but it’ll be the first time we’re seeing the cousins in over a year… It’s a game changer, for sure,” said parent Judy Kelly.

It’s that kind of cautious behavior health experts are still strongly encouraging.

“It’s still with us. People are still getting sick. Hospitalizations have actually gone up a bit which is concerning. We’re not out of the woods. We don’t want to throw our masks off and say whoopee,” said Dr. Robert Klugman of UMass Memorial Medical Center.

To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.