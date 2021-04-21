BOSTON (CBS) – A variety of hearts are now on display on the bridge at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to mark one year since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Hearts on the Bridge" display was launched Wednesday on the bridge that connects 75 Francis Street with Brigham's Shapiro Cardiovascular Center.
Yellow hearts represent the lives lost to COVID-19, blue hearts represent those who were treated and released, and white hearts are messages from staff as they reflect on the last year.READ MORE: Gisele Bundchen Joining Boston-Based DraftKings As 'Special Advisor'
The hospital says this time last year is when the pandemic hit the hardest. The display will be up through May 4.
A virtual Remembrance Ceremony was also held on Wednesday for Brigham staff to “reflect on the past year, support one another, honor the lives saved, remember those lost, and look forward with hope.”