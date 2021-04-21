BOSTON (CBS) – Roughly 100 protesters rallied Wednesday in Boston’s Nubian Square, then marched to Boston Police Headquarters.
The march comes 24 hours after a Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. "Although we're glad that the Floyd family got justice yesterday, it wasn't even an hour that Ma'Khia Bryant was shot and killed by police in Ohio," Violence in Boston founder and rally organizer Monica Cannon-Grant told WBZ.
That brief moment of relief because of Chauvin's conviction, followed by another officer-involved shooting, is why protesters say they needed to take to the streets. "People want us to be happy for the small amount of accountability yesterday, but there is no justice," Sierra Wilcox, who attended the protest from Braintree, told WBZ. "George Floyd is still gone."
After a brief rally in the pouring rain in Nubian Square, the small but persevering group marched through thunder to Boston Police Headquarters, where they blocked half Tremont Street for about 20 minutes as they rallied in front of the station. "They kill us in the rain," Cannon-Grant said. "The truth of the matter is black folks are dying in rain, snow, sunshine, on a Sunday, it doesn't matter. So we have an obligation to be out here."
“Just because one police officer is going to jail doesn’t mean racism is over,” Nino Brown of Dorchester said.