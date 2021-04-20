PEMBROKE (CBS) — GoFundMe pages for two young men killed in a crash in Pembroke have collectively raised more than $200,000 for their families. William Hickey and Joseph Birolini were both 23 years old. They attended Pembroke High School and played hockey there before graduating in 2016.
Their online fundraisers have raised about $207,000 as of Tuesday morning.
Hickey and Birolini were in an SUV that rolled over and hit a telephone pole on Elm Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. According to investigators, speed and bad weather may have been factors in the crash.
The scene became a memorial over the weekend as friends and family dropped off flowers, hockey sticks, and jerseys.
Former high school classmate Sean MacCormick said the two were big hockey players in town and loved the game.
“I wanted to come by today and drop off some flowers cause I wanted to show my respect to them and the families,” MacCormick said. “How nice they were and how caring they were … they would do anything you were happy, like, you had a smile on your face.”