BOSTON (CBS) — Kansas City loves Patrick Mahomes. Understandably so.
That love is even shared among the fellow pro athletes in town, with longtime Royals catcher Salvador Perez among them.
Unfortunately for Perez, he made a bet with former teammate Brett Phillips — a native of the Tampa area who now plays for the Rays — about Super Bowl LV. Perez picked the Chiefs to win, but as you surely know, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won big.
On Monday, Perez had to pay his debt in that bet, which meant wearing a Tom Brady jersey during batting practice. He was not pleased with it.
A bet is a bet.
Good to see you, Mav. pic.twitter.com/xMKM9lNF9h
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021
Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021
And the next day, after Brady caught wind of Perez’s statement, the quarterback weighed in with some commentary of his own: “Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words.”
Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words 😉 https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021
It’s all, obviously, in good fun, as former baseball catcher Brady clearly enjoyed seeing Perez rocking that Bucs red at Kauffman Stadium. And given the way the Bucs and Chiefs look, this may just be the first of multiple Super Bowl bets involving the folks of Kansas City and Tampa.