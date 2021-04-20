BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Police internal affairs investigation of former police officer Patrick Rose was made public Tuesday, after Acting Mayor Kim Janey called for its release last week. Janey said Boston Police made no attempt to fire Patrick Rose even after a 1996 investigation supported a sexual abuse allegation.

In 1995, a criminal complaint against Rose, now 66, accused him of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child. An investigation sustained the allegation but Rose continued to work as a police officer. He was placed on administrative duty and his weapon was taken away.

After the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association threatened to sue, Rose returned to full duty.

“Based on a review of former officer Rose’s internal affairs file conducted by the City’s Law Department, it is clear that previous leaders of the police department neglected their duty to protect and serve. Despite an internal affairs investigation in 1996 that found credible evidence to sustain the allegation against Rose for sexually assaulting a minor, it appears that the police department made no attempt to fire him,” Janey said in a statement.

“It is deeply unsettling and entirely unacceptable that Rose remained on the force for two decades and eventually became the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association. What’s more, Rose was allowed to have contact with young victims of sexual assault during the course of his career, and we now know that he allegedly went on to assault several other children. His alleged behavior is disgusting, and the apparent lack of leadership shown by the department at the time is extremely troubling. This culture of secrecy cannot be tolerated.”

In August 2020, Rose was arrested after a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12.

Within weeks, five more people came forward to accuse Rose of molesting them as children.