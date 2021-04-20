BOSTON (CBS) — As the weather gets warmer, some experts say it may be time to drop those outdoor mask mandates. They make the assertion that outdoor infections are rare, and predict mandates requiring mask-wearing outside could be lifted in the coming weeks.
According to Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, outdoor activity can be seen as largely a safe thing, unless they are gatherings involving large numbers of people in packed spaces for long periods of time, such as rallies.READ MORE: 'It Is Stressful,' Home Buyers Stuck In Frustrating Market With Demand So High
“I think it’s pretty safe to be out and about and walking around without a mask,” Jha told CNN, speaking about the outdoors.
And Dr. Paul Sax of Brigham & Women’s Hospital wrote in a New England Journal of Medicine blog post that transmissions do not take place between solitary individuals going for a walk or transiently passing each other on the street, a hiking trail or jogging track.READ MORE: Massachusetts Tops List Of America's Snobbiest States
“We’ve learned so much since the terrifying days early in the pandemic — why not share what we’ve learned and eliminate mandates that no longer make sense?” Sax wrote.
Gov. Charlie Baker said last week there were no immediate plans in Massachusetts to change the mask mandate. New Hampshire ended its mask mandate last Friday.MORE NEWS: Newton Residents Fight Back Against City's First Gun Store
Health experts agree there is still a need for masks indoors.