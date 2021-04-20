Jabari Parker Is Enjoying His New Opportunity With CelticsWhen the Celtics brought in Jabari Parker late last week, it was not to take a quick look at the former No. 2 overall pick.

Group Of Red Sox Players Gets COVID-19 Vaccination At Fenway ParkThe Boston Red Sox on Monday took a major step toward better days, with a group of players receiving their first vaccination against COVID-19 following the team's win over the Chicago White Sox.

Celtics Faced Old Friend Daniel Theis For First TimeThe Celtics welcomed Daniel Theis back to the TD Garden on Monday night.

Bulls Snap Celtics' 6-Game Streak, 102-96Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls held off the Boston Celtics 102-96 on Monday night.

Brad Stevens Reportedly Wasn't Interested In $70 Million Offer From IndianaBrad Stevens is apparently very, VERY happy with his position in Boston.