BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 968 new confirmed COVID cases and 3 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 633,675. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,138.
There were 52,478 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.11%.
There are 708 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 168 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 33,060 active cases in Massachusetts.