BOSTON (CBS) – In response to potential large gatherings related to the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order that will make 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available in the event local officials request their assistance.
On Tuesday, following nearly a year of protests, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of three charges in the death of George Floyd.
Similar National Guard orders last year from Gov. Baker did not result in any Guard operations in Massachusetts.
“These are standard precautionary measures to protect the rights and safety of all residents, and there is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts,” said Thomas Turco, Secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security
The Massachusetts State Police will operate with increased staffing levels in the event that additional troopers were needed.
“We will adjust operations and staffing as necessary to ensure that all citizens can exercise their Constitutionally-protected rights in a safe and secure manner,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Additionally, we stand ready to assist our local law enforcement partners throughout the state if requested.”