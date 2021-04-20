BOSTON (CBS) — There is a new effort to stop gun manufacturers in Massachusetts from manufacturing weapons that are banned in the state. Parents of mass shooting victims joined state lawmakers to unveil new legislation on Tuesday.
Assault-style weapons have been banned in Massachusetts since 2004.
Supporters of the bill said these types of guns are still made in Massachusetts and sold to out-of-state buyers.
"This is not a partisan issue, not an effort to put anyone out of business," said Stop Handgun Violence John Rosenthal. "This is simply an effort to be consistent. If it's illegal to own and sell assault weapons in Massachusetts, why is it OK for Massachusetts companies to make them, ship them elsewhere to cause mayhem across the country?"
“This bill is an acknowledgment that some of safe protections in Massachusetts due to our own common sense gun-ownership laws, that we want to extend some of those protections to people who live in other states across the country,” said Rep. Majorie Decker.
Springfield-based gunmaker Smith and Wesson reportedly sold 600,000 guns and accessories last quarter, which is more than double its sale from over a year ago.
There have been 45 mass shootings in the United States in the last month.