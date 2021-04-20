WASHINGTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reintroduced their “Green New Deal” Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. It calls on the U.S. to take on a leading role in helping the planet reach net zero emissions by the year 2050.
This new version of the Green New Deal includes expanding that proposal into a broader package of bills, including addressing pollution in low-income communities and helping places with lead in their water supply.
Markey spoke about working with the White House and with Republicans on the legislation.
“We are in constant communication with the White House in terms of the boldness we want to see in this plan,” he said. “With regard to Republicans, we want to see them come forward.”
The legislation surrounding the Green New Deal does face an uphill battle. If the measure were to pass the House of Representatives, it would require the support of 10 Republican senators to reach President Joe Biden's desk.