BOSTON (CBS) — A jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree murder Tuesday evening. Chauvin held a knee down on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes last May.

The verdict was anticipated across the country and many local politicians reacted to the news.

“George Floyd’s life mattered, and today his family, friends and community got the justice they deserved. But today’s verdict does not bring him back, and it only begins to scratch the surface of what our country must do to atone for the shameful, racist policies that have denied and stripped Black Americans of their rights for generations,” said Sen. Ed Markey. “George Floyd deserved to live his life fully. His children deserved to have him grow old with them. His community deserved to have him continue his life of service and mentorship.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted his support for the charges against Chauvin.

I join the people of NH in praying for George Floyd and his family and hope we can heal as a nation. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 20, 2021 READ MORE: Breaking: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All 3 Counts In Death Of George Floyd

“George Floyd should be alive today, and while he will sadly never be able to return to his friends and family, we can appreciate that justice through our legal system has been delivered,” Sununu began the thread.

Rep. Seth Moulton released a statement, saying in part:

“Last year, in every state and around the world, people of all colors, genders, and ages took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd. Make no mistake: true justice would look like George still here with us right now, but today’s verdict is proof that police officers are not above the law, and equally important, that Black lives matter.”

“Still, a single conviction doesn’t fix our system. Nor does it change the fact policing in the United States has a violent, flawed history. That history will continue to repeat itself if we fail to entirely transform the institution of policing…To start, we must root out racist police officers, create systems of accountability within the ranks and establish stronger relationships between cops and the communities they serve.”