BOSTON (CBS) — Travel + Leisure magazine editors have revealed their picks for “the best new hotels in the world,” and five of the North American selections on their “It List” are in Massachusetts. Two of the local hotels are on Martha’s Vineyard, one is on Nantucket, another is in the Berkshires and a fifth is in Boston.

“Believe it or not, the past 12 months were big for hotel openings,” Travel + Leisure says. “Flinging open their doors for the first time, these new and revamped properties welcomed guests inside with a (masked) hello and a taste of travel’s future.”

The recognized hotels are:

Edgartown Inn, Martha’s Vineyard: “Unlike most Martha’s Vineyard stays, this new 12-room spot takes its aesthetic inspiration from the island’s inland agrarian landscapes rather than its coastline and maritime history. . . Relatively wallet-friendly starting rates make this a welcome addition.”

Harbor View Hotel, Martha’s Vineyard: “In a $15-million renovation, the hotel’s Historic Building has been given a chic, contemporary update, and a new four-room penthouse has been added to the top floor.”

Life House Nantucket: A “fresh, beautifully designed retreat along the cobblestoned byways of New England’s famed island seaport. . . a comfortably modern way to inhabit a seafaring dreamscape.”

Miraval Berkshires, Lenox: “The vibe is more summer camp than boot camp at the adults-only, 100-room Miraval Berkshires, which unfolds across 380 piney acres. . . Aside from its easygoing ethos, the draw is Miraval’s program of inventive, and decidedly active, wellness experiences.”

The Newbury Boston: “The Newbury Boston is the latest incarnation of the Neoclassical 1927 building that formerly housed the Ritz-Carlton. Adjacent to the Boston Public Garden, the hotel was given a top-to-toe renovation for a new generation of visitors.”

