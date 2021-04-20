BOSTON (CBS) — Lots of folks have been working from home for the better part of a year. Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t have that luxury, though he’s testing the limits on Tuesday.

Cora conducted his pre-game media video call from his home on Tuesday, as he awaits clearance to head to Fenway Park for Tuesday night’s game against the Blue Jays.

“I’m good. We’re just waiting for one more step of protocol. I’m healthy — I’m not sick,” Cora told reporters on Tuesday. “But there was a situation last night, so we have to go through the whole thing and we’re just waiting for one more step.

“Hopefully I can be at Fenway,” he added.

Cora would not go into what that “situation” was or elaborate on that “one more step” he has to go through. It may have something to do with a false positive COVID-19 test, but Cora wouldn’t say, so we are left to wait for official word from the team.

If Cora cannot manage on Tuesday night, bench coach Will Venable would take over the Red Sox for their tilt against the Blue Jays.

Several players on the Red Sox received COVID-19 vaccinations at Fenway Park following Monday’s home win over the Chicago White Sox. Cora said on Monday that he would be receiving his second vaccination shot on Wednesday.