ROXBURY (CBS) – A new COVID vaccination clinic opened at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury on Monday. The clinic, which has partnered with Boston Medical Center, will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Roxbury has been one of the communities in the state hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Senior Pastor Rev. Willie Bodrick II says it is critical that sites like this continue to offer vaccines because people feel comfortable that their churches.
"We have a mission to commit ourselves to equity and to caring for this community. We know we have to remove the barriers that are present and in place to ensure that people can get vaccinated," said Bodrick II. "Here at Twelfth Baptist Church, we are providing this vaccine so people can come in their community, right where they live, in the place that they worship."
The clinic hopes to administer 400 vaccines per day.
Monday also marked the first day Massachusetts is allowing anyone age 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The state opened up coronavirus vaccinations to 1.7 million more people Monday.