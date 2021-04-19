By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Somehow, The NFL Draft That Just Will Not Come is still 11 days away. And so, the speculation about what in the world the New England Patriots will be doing come April 29.

The latest bit of news comes from Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport, who reported ahead of Trey Lance’s second pro day that the Patriots will be in attendance to watch the North Dakota State quarterback.

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance has his second Pro Day today, and #49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will be in attendance. So will officials from the #Falcons, #Broncos, and #Patriots. With less than two weeks to go, a final look at a top QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

Breer reported that Dave Ziegler and Eliot Wolf will be in attendance for the Patriots.

New England has, of course, been doing plenty of due diligence on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, and now they’ll get a closer look at Lance.

Lance makes for an intriguing prospect, as his team did not play during the 2020 season. In 2019, he completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 more touchdowns while leading the Bison to a 16-0 record and an FCS national championship.

Lance and the Bison played one exhibition game in 2020, in which he threw for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Central Arkansas.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound Lance surely makes for an interesting case for teams drafting in the first round next week. While the 49ers remain coy about their intentions after moving up to the No. 3 overall spot in the draft, the Patriots — and everyone else interested in a quarterback — will have to be prepared to make a move if their preferred choice is still available after the first three picks go off the board.