CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Can’t find a COVID vaccine appointment in Massachusetts? You may want to try looking up north.
As Massachusetts expanded its vaccine eligibility on Monday to those 16 years and older who live, work or study in the state, New Hampshire is allowing people to come in from out-of-state to get a shot.
Gov. Chris Sununu made the announcement earlier this month.
🚨BREAKING: On April 19 New Hampshire will expand eligibility to all individuals 16+ years old, regardless of residency. With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents. pic.twitter.com/DMtGAGEuEw
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 8, 2021
“On April 19 New Hampshire will expand eligibility to all individuals 16+ years old, regardless of residency,” Sununu said. “With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents.”
Sununu had faced criticism for not allowing out-of-state students at New Hampshire colleges to sign up for a vaccine when eligibility was expanded to all residents.
Registration is required for out-of-state visitors to get vaccinated. Click here to learn more about registering for a COVID vaccine in New Hampshire.
To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine