BOSTON (CBS) — A New England candy is making a comeback to celebrate Patriots’ Day.
You’ll be able to grab Necco Chocolate Wafer Rolls along the Boston Marathon route Monday. It’s a roll of Necco only featuring the chocolate flavor.
The company that makes them will be handing out the rolls at the finish line and the Mile 22 mark near Boston College.
Spangler Candy Company now owns the Necco brand. The Necco plant in Revere shut down in 2018 after 171 years of making wafers, sweethearts and chocolates in the Boston area.