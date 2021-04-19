MERRIMAC (CBS) – Members of the Merrimac Fire Department were honored Monday for a life-saving rescue after a serious car crash on I-495 in November.
The group of firefighters worked for over an hour to free David Lesiczsa from his car after he crashed into a guardrail. The guardrail had gone through the driver's side door, trapping the Lesiczsa. He was air lifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, he was able to present awards to those who saved his life.
"I can honestly say that I would not be here, let alone standing, let alone walking up to this podium, without as your chief said the dedication and professionalism of everyone in this room and so many others," Lesiczsa said.
He has since made a full recovery from the crash.