BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are holding steady in Massachusetts. But analysts say they could start creeping up again later this month.
The average price per gallon in the state is $2.74, the same as the previous week. It’s two cents lower than a month ago, but 77 cents higher than this time last year.READ MORE: 2 Dead After New Bedford Fire, Dozens Displaced
Massachusetts gas prices are 13 cents lower than the national average of $2.86 a gallon.READ MORE: Can You Overdose On COVID Antibodies? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Vaccine Questions
AAA said Monday that an increase in the coming weeks is possible.
“Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline supplies increasing in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists have benefited from mostly flat gas prices,” said Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast. “However, crude started to see some upward movement this week, which could translate to small increases at the pump by the end of April.”MORE NEWS: 'I Feel Relieved': All Mass. Residents 16 And Older Are Eligible For COVID Vaccine