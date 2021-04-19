BOSTON (CBS) — All Massachusetts residents 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 300 coronavirus vaccination sites are open across the state.

The state estimates an additional 1.7 million people are now eligible.

For now, 16 and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine and a parent or guardian must be with them at the appointment.

“We were just really excited to be able to do our part and help people get back to the way we want to live,” said Kate Dobin, who is now vaccinated.

Kyle Leonard is also fully vaccinated. “I feel relieved to have gotten it out of the way,” he said.

“It was nice to get a text early in the morning yesterday and kind of go through the system in a few minutes and get our appointments. So it was really efficient and in there, it’s a machine, it’s just going so well,” said Dan Dobin.

Pre-registration is available for appointments at the mass vaccination sites as well as several regional collaborative including Amherst, Marshfield, Northboro, Northampton, Palmer, and West Springfield.

Those running the larger sites are feeling confident that progress is being made.

“Slots are full, every day it’s full,” said CIC Health Chief Marketing Officer Rodrigo Martinez. “There’s still more demand than supply, but we all know at some point, that might start shifting. We end up doing 100,000 per week at those three sites. So in four, four-and-a-half weeks, we’ll get to another half-a-million people which is fantastic.”

If you’re already pre-registered for your appointment, check your phone and email for booking notifications. Once you receive the notification, you have a little over 24 hours to make an appointment.