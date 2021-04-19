BOSTON (CBS) – Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine could be back in use by the end of this week.
A CDC panel is expected to make a decision on whether to end the pause on the use of the single shot vaccine by Friday.READ MORE: New Hampshire Offering COVID Vaccines To Everyone 16 And Up, Regardless Of State Residency
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, thinks the CDC advisory committee could bring back the shot “with some form of restriction or some form of warning.”READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
“I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that,” he told CBS News.
Researchers have been examining the risk of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of extremely rare blood clots in women were reported. One of the women died.MORE NEWS: 'A Thrill To Be Back,' Des Linden To Run 2021 Boston Marathon In October
More than 7.2 million Americans had received the shot before the CDC and FDA called for a pause in the use of the vaccine April 13.