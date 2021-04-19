BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is now allowing anyone age 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The state opened up coronavirus vaccinations to 1.7 million more people Monday.

Those ages 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. All those age 18 and older can get any vaccine.

If you are now eligible to book an appointment, here are some helpful tips:

If you haven’t already, you should pre-register online for an appointment at one of the mass vaccination or regional collaborative sites across Massachusetts.

If you have pre-registered for your appointment, check your phone and email because notifications are going out and you’ll have 24 hours to book it.

You should also check availability for appointments at hundreds of smaller sites, such as pharmacies.

Demand for the vaccine is still greater than the supply in Massachusetts, so be prepared to wait several weeks for that first appointment.

If you can’t get an appointment yet in Massachusetts, you could try New Hampshire which dropped its residency requirement Monday, allowing anyone to get a shot, no matter what state they live in.

Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts needs to vaccinate 4.1 million residents to reach herd immunity. As of Saturday, two million people are now fully vaccinated in the state.

To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine