FOXBORO (CBS) – Coronavirus vaccinations are now open to every adult in Massachusetts. More than two million people in the state are now fully vaccinated, 30 percent of the population.

“I’m really excited to get this done today,” said Stacy Barton from Plainville, as she walked into Gillette Stadium for a COVID-19 vaccination Monday. The general public, everyone 16 and older in Massachusetts, is now finally eligible.

But not all 1.7 million newly eligible people are ready to roll up that sleeve. “I’m just going to wait a little bit and just see kind of, what the side effects are,” said Brittany Baxendale from Medway. “I mean it’s possible I could get it soon, and it’s possible that I wait, just kind of go with the flow.”

“My workplace, a lot of people are totally against it,” said Anthony Rubicine, who is from Mansfield. He got his first shot Monday. “I’m just kind of going with the plan. I want to make it better so we can lose these,” he said pulling his facemask. “Get back to normal again.”

“Very exciting news,” said Dr. Paul Sax, Clinical Director of the Infectious Disease Clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “In a few weeks, more than 50% of the adults will have been fully vaccinated,” he said. “When you start to have that degree of vaccination among adults, you start to see herd immunity effects. Not completely, but strong herd immunity effects, and case numbers continue to drop.”

Ellen Brockley, of Falmouth, who just got her first shot, says she can’t wait. “I’m really looking forward to being around people again,” she said.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to book an appointment.