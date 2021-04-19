BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,236 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 632,707. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,135.
There were 38,921 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.04%.
There are 705 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 163 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 34,675 active cases in Massachusetts.