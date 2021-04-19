BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins announced the signing of defenseman Brady Lyle to an entry-level contract.
The deal is a two-year contract that carries an $800,000 cap hit annually.
The 21-year-old Lyle has played 19 games for the AHL Providence Bruins this year, scoring six goals and registering six assists to go with a plus-10 rating. He is tied for the AHL lead in goals by a defenseman this season.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Lyle signed with the Providence Bruins as a free agent a year ago, after six seasons in the OHL and a brief stint in a Slovakian league. He had 22 goals and 43 assists with a plus-25 rating in 62 games in the 2019-20 OHL season.