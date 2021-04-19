BOSTON (CBS) – For the second year in a row, there will be no Boston Marathon on Patriots’ Day Monday because of the pandemic.
But, the Boston Athletic Association wants everyone to know registration for the next marathon will begin online Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. It will last all week until Friday at 5 p.m.
This year’s race will be held on Monday, October 20, if Massachusetts allows road races to return by then.
"The selection process will remain consistent with prior years: applications and qualifying times submitted between April 20 and April 23 will be verified and ranked by the B.A.A. based on the amount of time an athlete has run under their respective qualifying standard," the B.A.A. said in a statement.
“Applicants will be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance once the B.A.A. has verified all qualifying times and applications.”
The field will be reduced to just 20,000 runners to allow for social distancing on the course. Runners will have to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before the race regardless of vaccination status.
Other changes will include the elimination of the Athletes' Village in Hopkinton, rolling start times for runners, and the option to buy registration insurance.
The registration fee for runners will stay at $205. A virtual Boston Marathon will take place the weekend of Oct. 8–10. Registration for that opened on March 30. You can sign up here.