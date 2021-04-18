DORCHESTER (CBS) – Police arrested a Dorchester man after they recovered five pit bulls from his home along with equipment used to train dogs for fighting.
Dorchester detectives, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Boston Animal Control executed a search warrant at a Toledo Terrace home Saturday. Five dogs were recovered, as well as equipment used to train dogs to fight, items for the training and breeding of dogs for dog fighting, marijuana, labels for packaging the marijuana for sale, and a high-capacity magazine.
Javier Ruperto, 42, was arrested and faces several charges, including animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer.