PEMBROKE (CBS) — Two men died after a crash in Pembroke early Saturday. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the victims as 23-year-old Joseph Birolini, of Hanson, and 23-year-old William Hickey, of Pembroke.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to Elm Street where a 2012 Lexus SUV rolled over and hit a telephone pole.

Birolini, who was the passenger, needed to be freed from the car by mechanical means. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hickey, the driver, was found outside of the car. He was also rushed to South Shore Hospital. Around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, he succumbed to his injuries, the D.A. said.

According to investigators, speed and inclement weather may have been factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot tweeted his condolences. “While they may have graduated 5 years ago, Joe and Bily touched so many of our students and staff,” he said.

Pembroke Youth Hockey also posted about the crash on Facebook, saying both of the men had been talented players in the league.

They also shared GoFundMe pages for Hickey and Birolini. The pages have raised over $156,000 collectively.