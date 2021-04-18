CHICAGO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (0-0-1; 1 pt.) opened the 2021 MLS season with a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire FC (0-0-1, 1 pt.) at Soldier Field on Saturday night. Chicago scored twice within the game’s opening 11 minutes, but New England responded with goals from Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou in the 14th and 27th minutes, respectively, to secure a point on the road.

All four of the Revolution’s starting attacking players got on the scoresheet in tonight’s match. Buksa connected with a corner kick from Carles Gil to cut the Revolution’s deficit in half, beating Fire FC goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth with a headed shot. The 6-foot-3 forward paced the team with four shots and two shots on target. Gil registered his first assist of the season and the 17th of his MLS career. New England’s captain led the club with five chances created and three fouls won.

Later in the first half, Gustavo Bou and Tajon Buchanan combined for the game-tying goal, with the latter assisting the former. Bou carried his form from last season’s MLS Cup Playoffs – where he scored three times across four games – into the season opener. Buchanan saw time on both wings and contributed two shots, including one on target, as well as one chance created and two fouls won.

In net, goalkeeper Matt Turner made five saves in his 70th career start.

Newcomer Wilfrid Kaptoum and first-round SuperDraft selection Edward Kizza made their Revolution and MLS debuts as substitutes in the 83rd minute. Kaptoum, who was limited in preseason by an injury, slotted into central midfield and played seven minutes. Kizza replaced Adam Buksa at forward in his professional debut and hit the crossbar with his first career shot attempt.

New England returns to action on Saturday, April 24, when the club opens its 2021 home slate at Gillette Stadium against D.C. United. The match kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on myTV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.