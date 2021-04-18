Revolution Open 2021 MLS Season with 2-2 Draw Against Chicago Fire FCChicago scored twice within the game’s opening 11 minutes, but New England responded with goals from Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou in the 14th and 27th minutes.

Tatum Drops 44 In Celtics 119-114 Win Over WarriorsThe C's have now won six in a row.

New-Look Red Sox Top White Sox 7-4, Gonzalez HR Starts RallyWearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 Saturday when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.

Hall Scores Again, Swayman Solid As Bruins Blank IslandersTaylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 Friday night.

BAA, Doug Flutie Team Up To Make Boston Marathon More InclusiveWhen the B.A.A. announced that The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism would be the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon Adaptive Programs, it was a full circle moment for a kid from Natick.