MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial next week, Minneapolis Public Schools said in a letter to families that all grades will transition to distance learning on Wednesday through Friday.
Monday and Tuesday will be in person for all grades, but starting Wednesday, students will not be required to leave their homes in order to attend school.
School buildings, however, will remain open, the letter says. Meal box pick-ups will continue as currently available, but no athletic events or childcare will be held.
Superintendent Ed Graff said he came to the decision after consulting with “Hennepin County sources.” He also noted that MPS students may participate in protests, and topics of racism and violence may be discussed in classrooms.
Closing arguments in the Chauvin trial are scheduled for Monday. At that point, the jury will begin their deliberations. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd last May.
Making art and making history! We feature Agustín Patiño - a world-renowned artist and muralist whose work will now be in U.S. history books, as he recently became the first Latino artist to create an official portrait of the now Congressman and former Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island David Cicilline. Patiño's paintings are part of museums, private and corporate collections in Europe, the United States and Latin America. For the last 12 years, the Ecuadorian painter resides here in the New England region! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Agustín Patiño about this historic event, his future plans and much more! Tune in! Tune in!
