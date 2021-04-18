BOSTON (CBS) — All Massachusetts residents 16 and older are going to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting on Monday. This is roughly 1.7 million people.
On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state hit a major vaccination milestone: two million people are now fully vaccinated.
Some experts have voiced concern over vaccine supply, given the current pause on the Johnson & Johnson shot, but state officials are expecting an increase in Moderna and Pfizer doses this week.
April 19 is the same day as President Joe Biden's deadline to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide.
To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine