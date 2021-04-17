BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,694 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 630,206. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,110.READ MORE: 2 Million People Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Massachusetts
There were 97,742 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Camp Harbor View Provides A Place Of Discovery For Boston Kids
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.15%.
There are 693 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 169 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Car Fire In Millis Extends To Auto Body Repair Shop
There are an estimated 34,682 active cases in Massachusetts.