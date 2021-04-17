BOSTON (CBS) — Two million people are now fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted Saturday afternoon.
"Massachusetts has been successful vaccinating people throughout our distribution timeline and as of today, over two million people are fully vaccinated," he wrote.
On Monday, everyone 16 or older will be eligible, and we look forward to continuing our progress vaccinating our residents. pic.twitter.com/I6cmrV5ZfJ
— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 17, 2021
Baker said on April 12 that he expected to reach the milestone this week.
"We would encourage everybody who will be eligible to sign up and schedule a vaccine when they are eligible. The vaccine saves lives," said Baker. "If there's any doubt in anybody's mind about that they should take a look at the success that vaccinating older Americans has had on older American case counts and older American hospitalizations. They have plunged dramatically since we began vaccinating senior citizens here in the US, back at the end of December."
On Monday, all Massachusetts residents 16 and older will become eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.