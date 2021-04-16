BOSTON (CBS) – Spring brings with it fresh blooming flowers. You can celebrate those in spectacular fashion in the Berkshires. Also on our To Do List this week: trying some outdoor rock climbing, Earth Day and Patriots Day events.
ROCK CLIMBING
Get outside and put your rock climbing skills to the test during a private guiding class with Rock Spot Climbing. Small group trips are offered to different locations around New England. You can pick the day and time that works for you, or check out their indoor climbing facilities in Dedham and South Boston.
https://rockspotclimbing.com/guiding/
When: Flexible
Where: Flexible
Cost: $50 per climber ($200 minimum) for a three hour session
FLOWER FESTIVAL
Starting on April 22, celebrate spring at the annual Daffodil and Tulip Festival in Stockbridge. Take a walk through 8 acres of gardens filled with over 130,000 flowers. Buy tickets in advance for one hour time slots.
https://thetrustees.org/program/daffodil-and-tulip-festival-at-naumkeag/
When: April 22 – May 17, 10am-6pm (Closed Tues and Wed)
Where: 5 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge
Cost: Weekday $15; Weekend $20; Children (2-12) $5
PATRIOTS DAY
Ahead of Patriots Day on April 19, the town of Lexington is marking the holiday with a number of virtual events over the weekend including a road race, a Patriotic door contest, seminars & exhibitions, and a handbell concert. The Battle of Lexington is commemorated on Lexington every year on the third Monday in April.
https://www.lexingtonma.gov/patriotsday
When: April 17-19
Where: Schedule https://www.lexingtonma.gov/
EARTH DAY EVENTS
On Monday the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture is kicking off a week-long Earth Day celebration with online events that focus on a theme of sustainability. Activities are meant for people of all ages.
https://hmsc.harvard.edu/earth-day-2021
When: April 19-April 23
Where: https://hmsc.harvard.edu/earth-day-2021
Cost: Free