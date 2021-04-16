TEWSKBURY (CBS) — “Clear the snow before you go” still applies in April.
Tewksbury police shared on social media Friday that an officer pulled over a car on Main Street Friday afternoon for hitting the road despite the roof and half of the windshield being covered in snow.
"We know that nobody wants it to snow in April, but that doesn't excuse driving without clearing off your windows," police said.
The snow has made for some tough conditions on the roads. Part of the Mass Pike eastbound was closed through Natick at one point in the morning, and crews had to pick up a tractor trailer that rolled on its side. On Route 9 in Wellesley, an SUV drove off the road and up an embankment near Cedar Street. And in Upton, a car slid off the road, crashing into a guardrail.
Several towns have received more than 6 inches of snow from the storm.