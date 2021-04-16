BOSTON (CBS) – As if the pandemic wasn’t enough for traveling families, planes were being de-iced at Logan Airport with a chilly rain falling in mid-April. “It’ll be great to have the sun and relax,” said Halle Neeb traveling to Hilton Head for April school vacation week with her family.

Many haven’t been on a plane in a year or more. One mother, who didn’t want to be identified, says she and her six-year-old son Edward are visiting family in Los Angeles and are both excited and anxious. “Precautions need to be taken,” she said. “We hope as we move about a place that’s not our own home that we feel safe enough to do some things but probably not all things.”

Caution is what many school districts are urging traveling families. Westford is among those sending a letter home with a reminder about travel advisories, especially with the spread of the U.K. variant. “The rate of transmission of it, the relative strength of it compared to the original strain of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Everett Olsen.

“School is a safe environment with our health and safety standards and our PPE. It’s when people go outside into their own neighborhoods or travel it causes concern.”

Logan is among airports using a touchless identification system at security checkpoints. There is no more handing over boarding passes to TSA agents who can scan a license or passport to bring up travel information.

Precautions like these are giving travelers more confidence. “We’re as protected as we can be. The planes are as protected as they can be. It feels like a good decision,” said traveler Chris Cronin.

This time last year Logan Airport saw some 5,000 travelers a day. This year it’s up to 32,000 according to the TSA with more pent-up demand.

“It’s exciting I’ve been cooped up in the house for too long and want to get out,” said high schooler Abigail Cronin.