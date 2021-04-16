CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Unemployment

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts’ unemployment rate dropped below 7% in March, according to the latest jobless numbers. The total unemployment rate is 6.8%, which is higher than the national unemployment rate of 6%.

It’s a drop of 0.2 percentage points from February’s numbers. The Bay State hit a pandemic high of 17.7% unemployment in June, and a low of 6.7% in November.

READ MORE: PHOTO: Tewksbury Police Stop Snow-Covered Car During April Storm

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate, by comparison, is down to 3%.

READ MORE: Snow Totals For April 16, 2021

It’s estimated that Massachusetts gained 12,800 jobs in March. But overall, the state has lost 272,700 jobs since the start of the pandemic.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gain, adding 6,000 jobs for the month.

MORE NEWS: Body Found In Connecticut River Identified As Missing Chicopee Boy Aiden Blanchard

Click here for information on applying for unemployment assstance in Massachusetts.

CBSBoston.com Staff