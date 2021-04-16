GARDNER (CBS) – Winter and Spring collided in central and western Massachusetts Friday, as several inches of snow fell in some towns.

Ashburnham, in Worcester County, got eight inches of snow – on April 16.

Driving was treacherous on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Part of the eastbound side was shut down briefly in Natick after a tractor trailer rolled on its side.

On Route 9 in Wellesley, an SUV drove off the road and up an embankment near Cedar Street.

And in Upton, a car slid off the road and crashed into a guardrail.

Worcester County had the most accumulation.

“Middle of April, that’s crazy,” Gardner resident Jonathon Deya told WBZ-TV.

“I remember a couple storms a while ago when my son was a baby. We got 30 inches on April Fools Day. This is kind of normal for us, which isn’t that fun,” said resident Jim Gallant.

It switched from heavy rain to heavy snow on Route 2, passing I-495.

“Usually it’s right in Leominster when you come up the hill. As soon as you get over the hill, it switches from rain to snow all the time,” said Gallant.

You can see which towns had the most snow Friday here.