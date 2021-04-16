QUINCY (CBS) – The senior prom is a right of passage and a high school tradition. COVID-19 took it away from most students last year. But this year, some Massachusetts school districts say they have found a safe solution to save the dance.

In Quincy, they’re going to have a prom. It’ll be at Merrymount Park with a massive tent. Indoors was out of the question.

“Making sure we work within the state guidelines that we were able to put something together that would safely allow our seniors to celebrate,” said Quincy Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey.

A lot of school districts are planning outdoor proms. Others say no prom at all. At Saugus, a brand new school and gym will not be used, and senior prom will be outside with food trucks the night before graduation.

“To be able to come back as a senior class, just before that graduation and basically have that moment where we recognize and they get to celebrate what is really a special moving on event,” said Saugus School Superintendent Dr. David DeRuosi.

For many seniors, prom night is a special milestone. But like everything else during this pandemic, high schools are having to improvise. And if it means socially-distanced dancing, so be it.

“Working within the guidelines, we believe we can pull off a nice night for each of our high schools for a great prom,” said Quincy Mayor Tom Koch.

It’s a juggling act for educators to decide to have a prom. But after what they’ve been through over the last year with COVID, it might seem normal to have one.