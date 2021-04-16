SOMERVILLE (CBS) — A man remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car on McGrath Highway Monday night. His family has identified him as 72-year-old Marshall Mac.
The driver is a 64-year-old Somerville man who turned himself in Thursday night. His name has not been made public. Police said he also turned over his van, a white 2015 Ford Transit Connect, that investigators had been searching for.
"He has been summonsed to appear in Somerville District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
As Marshall Mac fights for his life, his family is devastated. "We need more answers, it's just not enough right now," said Hop Mac, Marshall's son. "My father's dying, we're just hoping for the best that he wakes up. He's fighting. He's strong, but it's hard."
Police say their investigation is ongoing and that there may be more charges.